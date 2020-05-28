Des membres de Carcass, Intronaut, Exhumed… sur une album de reprises « FU*K THE VIRUS »

Leon del Muerte (ex-Exhumed, Intronaut, etc.) vient de réunir plusieurs reprises pour un album intitulé « Fu*k The Virus ».

L’album/compilation rassemble les titres suivants:

01 – “Carry On My Wayward Son” (Kansas cover)

02 – “La Grange” (ZZ Top cover)

03 – “25 Or 6 To 4” (Chicago cover)

04 – “Parasite” (Kiss cover)

05 – “Send Me A Postcard” (Shocking Blue cover)

06 – “Photograph” (Def Leppard cover)

07 – “My Michelle” (Guns N’ Roses cover)

08 – “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” (Blue Öyster Cult cover)

09 – “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” (The Beatles cover)

Et voici les artistes ayant participé:

Nate Garrett (Spirit Adrift) – Chant sur “Carry On My Wayward Son” et “My Michelle“

Joe Lester (Intronaut) – Basse sur “Carry On My Wayward Son” et “While My Guitar Gently Weeps“

Matt Harvey (Exhumed, Gruesome, Pounder) – Chant sur “Photograph,” Solos 1-3 sur “Carry On My Wayward Son“

Jake La Botz (self) – Chant sur “La Grange“

Ross Sewage (Impaled, Exhumed) – Basse sur “Parasite,” “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” “La Grange” et “My Michelle“

Eric Wagner (Gatecreeper) – Solo 1 sur “La Grange“

Keith Merrow (self, Conquering Dystopia) – Solos 2 & 4 sur “La Grange“

Uta Plotkin (Lividus) – Chant sur “25 or 6 to 4“

Caleb Schneider (Bad Acid Trip) – Basse sur “25 or 6 to 4” et “Send Me A Postcard“

Kevin Hufnagel (Dysrhythmia, Gorguts) – Solo 2 sur “25 or 6 to 4“

Tom Draper (Pounder, Carcass [Live]) – Solo sur “Parasite“

Sacha Dunable (Intronaut) – Chant sur “Send Me A Postcard“

Steve Blanco (Imperial Triumphant) – Basse sur “Photograph“

Alejandro Corredor (Pounder, Morgue Rat) – Solo sur “Photograph“

Sebastian Silva (Idle Hands) – Solo sur “My Michelle“

Jess Gabriel Cron (House of Rabbits) – Chant sur “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper“

Lauren Michelle Davis (Mildred) – Chant sur “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper“

Elizabeth Schall (Dreaming Dead) – Chant & Solo sur “While My Guitar Gently Weeps“

Leon del Muerte – Chant sur “Parasite,” solos sur “Carry On My Wayward Son,” “La Grange,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “Send Me A Postcard,” and “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper“



<a href="http://delmuerte.bandcamp.com/album/fu-k-the-virus">FU*K THE VIRUS by Leon del Muerte</a>

