Des membres de Carcass, Intronaut, Exhumed… sur une album de reprises « FU*K THE VIRUS »
Leon del Muerte (ex-Exhumed, Intronaut, etc.) vient de réunir plusieurs reprises pour un album intitulé « Fu*k The Virus ».
L’album/compilation rassemble les titres suivants:
01 – “Carry On My Wayward Son” (Kansas cover)
02 – “La Grange” (ZZ Top cover)
03 – “25 Or 6 To 4” (Chicago cover)
04 – “Parasite” (Kiss cover)
05 – “Send Me A Postcard” (Shocking Blue cover)
06 – “Photograph” (Def Leppard cover)
07 – “My Michelle” (Guns N’ Roses cover)
08 – “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper” (Blue Öyster Cult cover)
09 – “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” (The Beatles cover)
Et voici les artistes ayant participé:
Nate Garrett (Spirit Adrift) – Chant sur “Carry On My Wayward Son” et “My Michelle“
Joe Lester (Intronaut) – Basse sur “Carry On My Wayward Son” et “While My Guitar Gently Weeps“
Matt Harvey (Exhumed, Gruesome, Pounder) – Chant sur “Photograph,” Solos 1-3 sur “Carry On My Wayward Son“
Jake La Botz (self) – Chant sur “La Grange“
Ross Sewage (Impaled, Exhumed) – Basse sur “Parasite,” “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper,” “La Grange” et “My Michelle“
Eric Wagner (Gatecreeper) – Solo 1 sur “La Grange“
Keith Merrow (self, Conquering Dystopia) – Solos 2 & 4 sur “La Grange“
Uta Plotkin (Lividus) – Chant sur “25 or 6 to 4“
Caleb Schneider (Bad Acid Trip) – Basse sur “25 or 6 to 4” et “Send Me A Postcard“
Kevin Hufnagel (Dysrhythmia, Gorguts) – Solo 2 sur “25 or 6 to 4“
Tom Draper (Pounder, Carcass [Live]) – Solo sur “Parasite“
Sacha Dunable (Intronaut) – Chant sur “Send Me A Postcard“
Steve Blanco (Imperial Triumphant) – Basse sur “Photograph“
Alejandro Corredor (Pounder, Morgue Rat) – Solo sur “Photograph“
Sebastian Silva (Idle Hands) – Solo sur “My Michelle“
Jess Gabriel Cron (House of Rabbits) – Chant sur “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper“
Lauren Michelle Davis (Mildred) – Chant sur “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper“
Elizabeth Schall (Dreaming Dead) – Chant & Solo sur “While My Guitar Gently Weeps“
Leon del Muerte – Chant sur “Parasite,” solos sur “Carry On My Wayward Son,” “La Grange,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “Send Me A Postcard,” and “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper“