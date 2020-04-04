Will Carroll (DEATH ANGEL) va mieux !

Après 12 jours de coma, le batteur de DEATH ANGEL, Will Caroll a pu s’exprimer via les réseaux sociaux pour annoncer qu’il allait mieux ! Il doit désormais reprendre une vie normale.

Voici ce qu’il a déclaré:

“‘Rumors of my death have greatly been exaggerated’. I thought I’d start this post with a Mark Twain quote. But in all seriousness I can’t over express how everyone’s outpouring of love, support and positive energy was so important to me. Without getting too spiritual or sappy I honestly think you saved my life.

When I was in a coma I was for 12 days your positive energy somehow got me through. I know I’m strong and resilient but not that strong. During my coma the doctors told me they had to pump my lungs of all fluid which was the equivalent of 5 pounds of beer they thought I was a goner for sure.

It’s a hell of feeling talking to people who thought you weren’t going to make it. It completely blew my mind when I got a message from one of my idols Jay Jay French from [Twisted Sister]. A man who I don’t even know. Maybe he saw a picture of my TS tattoo. That just shows he’s pure class.

You know when I was a kid I used to think TS’s lyrics were ‘Fuck you, it’s us against them’ but maybe that’s a bit shortsighted I think they’re more about the value of life and not squandering it.

As I start this new chapter of my life I look forward to getting my chops back up to speed and getting some new files from Mr. Rob Cavestany which will eventually be DA’s 10 record. Until then I have the arguas task of Learning to walk and eat solid food.

I love you all and thank you.”