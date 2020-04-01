Gary Holt (Slayer, Exodus) testé positif au COVID-19

Gary Holt le guitariste de SLAYER et EXODUS, vient d’annoncer qu’il avait été testé positif au COVID-19. Sa femme et lui avait fait le test, plus tôt en Mars, après avoir ressenti différents symptômes. Alors que Gary Holt est positif, sa femme ne l’est pas.

Gary Holt a declaré:

“So I finally received my test results back and positive it was. Lisa’s came back negative, and it’s been long enough since my symptoms that I am officially in the clear to do the only things I’m allowed, like buy my own groceries! I feel great, made it through the tougher moments, and my health feels 100 percent normal. Thanks to everyone who had wished us well. Now it’s time to start working on some new Exodus riffs while I’m still basically stuck in my house!”