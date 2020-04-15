Dave Lombardo se lance dans un nouveau projet Indus

Dave Lombardo (Suicidal Tendencies, Mr. Bungle, ex-Slayer…) vient de s’associer à Justin Pearson (Dead Cross, The Locust…) et Luke Henshaw (Planet B) dans un nouveau projet Indus nommé Satanic Planet.

Dave Lombardo vient de déclarer à Rolling Stone:

“The name of it is Satanic Planet. It’s with Justin Pearson, who’s in Dead Cross as well. And Luke Henshaw, who he works with pretty closely. And Luke also worked on some of the remixes that we featured on our EP.

And some of the vocals are done by the head of the Satanic Temple. This is through his affiliation with Justin, so they decided to create an album that’s kind of influenced by Anton LaVey’s early album that he recorded of one of his Black Masses.

So we took influence from that. What was supposed to be one song ended up being the whole record. They liked what I did and so I’ve been tackling that nightly. I usually start around midnight and go till around three in the morning [laughs].

But yeah, it’s kind of cool; it’s fun. Like I said, it’s been keeping me busy. And other little odd-and-end jobs that I’ve been doing.”