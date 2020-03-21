Récents :

TREXSOUND.COM

# L'INFO-ENRAGEE #

News 

Gary Holt (SLAYER, EXODUS) aurait le Coronavirus

xWebbYx Aucun commentaire , ,

Gary Holt le guitariste de SLAYER et EXODUS vient d’annoncé qu’il est était en quarantaine. En effet, il a depuis quelques jours tous les symptômes du COVID-19…


xWebbYx

xWebbYx

Rédacteur en chef et administrateur de TRexSound.com.

Vous pourrez aussi aimer

BUKOWSKI sur RTL2 en vidéo

xWebbYx 0

HELLFEST : La VOD du concert de JOE SATRIANI

xWebbYx 0

EXHUMED dévoile un nouveau titre en streaming

xWebbYx 0

Laisser un commentaire

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.