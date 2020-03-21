Gary Holt (SLAYER, EXODUS) aurait le Coronavirus
Gary Holt le guitariste de SLAYER et EXODUS vient d’annoncé qu’il est était en quarantaine. En effet, il a depuis quelques jours tous les symptômes du COVID-19…
So I’ve been locked away with @lisaholt777 , suffering from all the symptoms of Corona, without the beer! Mildly sick, better today after repeatedly waking up soaked in sweat last night. Self monitoring with my better half, and unfortunately, won’t be able to visit my grandkids until I’m symptom free for seven days. Ugh. Movie time, binge watching TV, and waiting this out!
So @lisaholt777 and I got tested today, seven to ten days wait for results. Sucks! And the probe, I swear they require a bit of your brain, they shoved that thing WAY up there and it sucked! Very unpleasant but very happy we’ve been tested. And the dude was very impressed with our masks! Left over from the Camp fire, due to the massive smoke.