Décès du guitariste de SACRED REICH, Jason Rainey

It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that we must announce that our friend, guitarist and founding member of Sacred Reich, Jason Rainey has passed away. He was 53 years old.

Jason, we wish you peace and love.

Jason Wesley Rainey

February 14, 1967 – March 16, 2020 pic.twitter.com/FNlpxftNF1

— Sacred Reich (@SacredReich) March 17, 2020