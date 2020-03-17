Décès du guitariste de SACRED REICH, Jason Rainey
Nous venons d’apprendre le décès de Jason Rainey ce Lundi 16 Mars. Il est mort à l’age de 53 ans et probablement suite à un attaque du coeur.
Il a été le guitariste rythmique de SACRED REICH de 1985 à 2000 et de 2006-2019.
It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that we must announce that our friend, guitarist and founding member of Sacred Reich, Jason Rainey has passed away. He was 53 years old.
Jason, we wish you peace and love.
Jason Wesley Rainey
February 14, 1967 – March 16, 2020 pic.twitter.com/FNlpxftNF1
