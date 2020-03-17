Récents :

Décès du guitariste de SACRED REICH, Jason Rainey

Nous venons d’apprendre le décès de Jason Rainey ce Lundi 16 Mars. Il est mort à l’age de 53 ans et probablement suite à un attaque du coeur.
Il a été le guitariste rythmique de SACRED REICH de 1985 à 2000 et de 2006-2019.


