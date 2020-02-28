Une version Deluxe et Remasterisée de « Beneath The Remains » de SEPULTURA
Rhino/Atlantic vont ressortir une version Deluxe et remasterisée de l’album « Beneath The Remains » de SEPULTURA. La nouvelle version du titre « Mass Hypnosis » est à écouter ci-dessous.
Track Listing de cette nouvelle version:
01 – “Beneath The Remains” (2020 Remaster)
02 – “Inner Self” (2020 Remaster)
03 – “Stronger Than Hate” (2020 Remaster)
04 – “Mass Hypnosis” (2020 Remaster)
05 – “Sarcastic Existence” (2020 Remaster)
06 – “Slaves Of Pain” (2020 Remaster)
07 – “Lobotomy” (2020 Remaster)
08 – “Hungry” (2020 Remaster)
09 – “Primitive Future” (2020 Remaster)
10 – “A Hora E a Vez Do Cabelo Nascer” (2020 Remaster)
11 – “Inner Self” (Drum Tracks) [2020 Remaster]
12 – “Mass Hypnosis” (Drum Tracks) [2020 Remaster]
13 – “Slaves Of Pain” (Mixdown) [Instrumental]
14 – “Inner Self” (Mixdown) [Instrumental]
15 – “Hungry” (Mixdown) [Instrumental]
16 – “Stronger Than Hate” (Mixdown) [Instrumental]
17 – “Sarcastic Existence” (Mixdown) [Instrumental]
18 – “Lobotomy” (Mixdown)
19 – “Mass Hypnosis” (Mixdown)
20 – “Primitive Future” (Mixdown)
21 – “Beneath The Remains” (Mixdown)
22 – “Primitive Future” (Live at Zeppelinhalle, Kaufbeuren, West Germany, 9/22/1989)
23 – “Inner Self” (Live at Zeppelinhalle, Kaufbeuren, West Germany, 9/22/1989)
24 – “Escape To The Void” (Live at Zeppelinhalle, Kaufbeuren, West Germany, 9/22/1989)
25 – “Sarcastic Existence” (Live at Zeppelinhalle, Kaufbeuren, West Germany, 9/22/1989)
26 – “Slaves Of Pain” (Live at Zeppelinhalle, Kaufbeuren, West Germany, 9/22/1989)
27 – “Mass Hypnosis” (Live at Zeppelinhalle, Kaufbeuren, West Germany, 9/22/1989)
28 – “Troops Of Doom” (Live at Zeppelinhalle, Kaufbeuren, West Germany, 9/22/1989)
29 – “Holiday In Cambodia” (Dead Kennedys cover) (Live at Zeppelinhalle, Kaufbeuren, West Germany, 9/22/1989)
30 – “Beneath The Remains” (Live at Zeppelinhalle, Kaufbeuren, West Germany, 9/22/1989)
31 – “Symptom Of The Universe” (Black Sabbath cover) (Live at Zeppelinhalle, Kaufbeuren, West Germany, 9/22/1989)