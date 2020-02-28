Rhino/Atlantic vont ressortir une version Deluxe et remasterisée de l’album « Beneath The Remains » de SEPULTURA. La nouvelle version du titre « Mass Hypnosis » est à écouter ci-dessous.

Track Listing de cette nouvelle version:

01 – “Beneath The Remains” (2020 Remaster)

02 – “Inner Self” (2020 Remaster)

03 – “Stronger Than Hate” (2020 Remaster)

04 – “Mass Hypnosis” (2020 Remaster)

05 – “Sarcastic Existence” (2020 Remaster)

06 – “Slaves Of Pain” (2020 Remaster)

07 – “Lobotomy” (2020 Remaster)

08 – “Hungry” (2020 Remaster)

09 – “Primitive Future” (2020 Remaster)

10 – “A Hora E a Vez Do Cabelo Nascer” (2020 Remaster)

11 – “Inner Self” (Drum Tracks) [2020 Remaster]

12 – “Mass Hypnosis” (Drum Tracks) [2020 Remaster]

13 – “Slaves Of Pain” (Mixdown) [Instrumental]

14 – “Inner Self” (Mixdown) [Instrumental]

15 – “Hungry” (Mixdown) [Instrumental]

16 – “Stronger Than Hate” (Mixdown) [Instrumental]

17 – “Sarcastic Existence” (Mixdown) [Instrumental]

18 – “Lobotomy” (Mixdown)

19 – “Mass Hypnosis” (Mixdown)

20 – “Primitive Future” (Mixdown)

21 – “Beneath The Remains” (Mixdown)

22 – “Primitive Future” (Live at Zeppelinhalle, Kaufbeuren, West Germany, 9/22/1989)

23 – “Inner Self” (Live at Zeppelinhalle, Kaufbeuren, West Germany, 9/22/1989)

24 – “Escape To The Void” (Live at Zeppelinhalle, Kaufbeuren, West Germany, 9/22/1989)

25 – “Sarcastic Existence” (Live at Zeppelinhalle, Kaufbeuren, West Germany, 9/22/1989)

26 – “Slaves Of Pain” (Live at Zeppelinhalle, Kaufbeuren, West Germany, 9/22/1989)

27 – “Mass Hypnosis” (Live at Zeppelinhalle, Kaufbeuren, West Germany, 9/22/1989)

28 – “Troops Of Doom” (Live at Zeppelinhalle, Kaufbeuren, West Germany, 9/22/1989)

29 – “Holiday In Cambodia” (Dead Kennedys cover) (Live at Zeppelinhalle, Kaufbeuren, West Germany, 9/22/1989)

30 – “Beneath The Remains” (Live at Zeppelinhalle, Kaufbeuren, West Germany, 9/22/1989)

31 – “Symptom Of The Universe” (Black Sabbath cover) (Live at Zeppelinhalle, Kaufbeuren, West Germany, 9/22/1989)





