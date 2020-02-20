MOTIONLESS IN WHITE annonce une nouvelle tournée
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE vient d’annoncer une nouvelle tournée Européenne pour Juin, qui passera par la France. En voici toutes les dates:
06/06 Nurnberg, GER – Rock im Park
06/07 Nurburg, GER – Rock am Ring
06/10 Segrate, ITA – Infest
06/11 Nickelsdorf, AUT – Nova Rock
06/12 Castle Donington, UK – Download Festival
06/13 Interlaken, SWI – Greenfield Festival
06/16 Budapest, HUN – Durer Kert
06/17 Warsaw, POL – Klub Stodola
06/18 Hradec Kralove, CZE – Rock For People Festival
06/18 Tyrol, ITA – Alpen-Flair
06/20-21 Dessel, BEL – Graspop Metal Meeting
06/22 Montpellier, FRA – Rockstore
06/23 Viveiro, SPA – Resurrection Fest
06/24 Lyon, FRA – Ninkasi Gerland
06/25-26 Ysselsteyn, NET – Jera On Air
06/27 Munster, GER – Vainstream Rockfest