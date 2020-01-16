Récents :

STONE SOUR dévoile une version démo de Ending/Beginning

STONE SOUR vient de partager une version démo de son titre « Ending/Beginning » à écouter ci-dessous.

The song Ending/Beginning has an interesting story. The original idea was recorded during the 2000 Project X sessions, but I wasn’t really happy with how it turned out. I felt it was missing something so we shelved it. Then in 2008 I rediscovered the track as I was backing up my hard drives. After listening to it, I figured I would mess with it a bit to see if I could make it better. The Bitter End from the album Audio Secrecy is ultimately what it would become 10 years later. Here is the original 2000 demo. – Josh



