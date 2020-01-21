Le Live complet de FRACTAL UNIVERSE pour Rhizomes of Insanity en vidéo
FRACTAL UNIVERSE a mis en ligne son concert complet donné à Nilvange en Avril dernier. Le groupe y jouait l’album « Rhizomes of Insanity » au complet. C’est à voir ci-dessous.
Fractal Universe tour dates:
Jan. 31 – Esch/Alzette (Luxembourg) – Kulturfabrik
w/ Obscura, God Dethroned, Thulcandra
Feb. 15 – Zug (Switzerland) – Galvanik
Feb. 16 – Bologna (Italy) – Locomotiv
Feb. 17 – Ljubljana (Slovenia) – Orto Bar
Feb. 18 – Graz (Austria) – Explosiv
Feb. 19 – Tuzla (Bosnia-Herzegovina) – Palma
Feb. 20 – Sofia (Bulgaria) – Mixtape5
Feb. 21 – Bucharest (Romania) – Quantic Club
Feb. 22 – Belgrade (Serbia) – Bozidarac
Feb. 23 – Budapest (Hungary) – Dürer-Kert
Feb. 24 – Bratislava (Slovakia) – Randal
Feb. 25 – Prague (Czech Rep.) – Futurum
Feb. 26 – Krakow (Poland) – Kwadrat
Feb. 27 – Warsaw (Poland) – Proxima
Feb. 28 – Riga (Latvia) – Melna Piektdiena
Feb. 29 – Tallinn (Estonia) – Tapper Club
Mar. 1 – Helsinki (Finland) – Tavastia
Mar. 3 – Stockholm (Sweden) – Klubben
Mar. 4 – Oslo (Norway) – John Dee
Mar. 5 – Aarhus (Denmark) – Voxhall
Mar. 6 – Essen (Germany) – Turock
Mar. 7 – Landshut (Germany) – Rocket Club