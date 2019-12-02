Récents :

L’acteur Jason Momoa sur scène avec Phil Anselmo

xWebbYx

L’acteur Jason Momoa que l’on connait notamment pour « Aquaman » ou encore « Game Of Thrones » est monté sur scène avec Philip H Anselmo & The Illegals lors de la reprise de PANTERA « This Love ». Ca se passait pendant la dernière date de SLAYER le 30 novembre.

(Les vidéos sont en fin de slideshow ci-dessous)

Voir cette publication sur Instagram

going on stage and yelling love love LOVE with my baby boy and pantera. aka @philiphanselmo and the illegals my mind was blown FUCKIN BLOWN. i was living out my childhood dreams. i am so thankful for those moments shared with dear friends and my babies. it’s crazy to think of slayer and anthrax and metallica as ohana but they are love u guys. and to finally meet les claypool was legendary PRIMUS. RHCP AND RAGE was what i grew up on skateboarding and DROGO wouldn’t exist if there wasn’t @panteraofficial love ya phil. i’ve trained and bleed and fought my way to where i am. listening to these legends mahalo nui for your music and endless inspiration. slayers last show on tour. what a fucking night. love you @garyholt_official @tomarayaofficial paul and kerry @slayerbandofficial mahalo for having da momoas. babies i hope you remember these moments with your papa forever back to work. aloha j

Une publication partagée par Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) le


