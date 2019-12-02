FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH annonce la sortie d’un nouvel album et dévoile un premier single

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH annoncer la sortie d’un nouvel album « F8 » le 28 février prochain. Le groupe en dévoile un premier single avec le titre « Inside Out » disponible ci-dessous. Le groupe sera en concert à Paris le 28 Janvier prochain (Zénith).

Track Listing:

01 – “F8”

02 – “Inside Out”

03 – “Full Circle”

04 – “Living The Dream”

05 – “A Little Bit Off”

06 – “Bottom Of The Top”

07 – “To Be Alone”

08 – “Mother May I (Tic Toc)”

09 – “Darkness Settles In”

10 – “This Is War”

11 – “Leave It All Behind”

12 – “Scar Tissue”

13 – “Brighter Side Of Grey”

14 – “Making Monsters” (bonus)

15 – “Death Punch Therapy” (bonus)

16 – “Inside Out” (radio edit)



