SUM 41 en tournée en Europe en Janvier, une date à Paris

SUM 41 vient d’annoncer une nouvelle tournée européenne qui passera par Paris le 17 Janvier 2020.

Voici les dates:

January 14th @ Lotto Arena (Antwerp, BE)

January 15th @ Luxexpo (Luxembourg)

January 17th @ Zenith (Paris, FR)

January 21st @ AFAS Live (Amsterdam, NL)

January 23rd @ Mitsubishi Electric Hall (Dusseldorf, DE)

January 24th @ Gastmeter (Vienna, AT)

January 25 th @ Zenith (Munich, DE)

January 28th @ Lorenzini District (Milan, IT)

January 30th @ Thuringerhalle (Erfurt, DE)

January 31st @ Stadthalle (Offenbach, DE)

February 1st @ Velodrome (Berlin, DE)

February 3rd @ Amager Bio (Copenhagen, DK)

February 4th @ Fryhuset (Stockholm, SE)

February 5th @ Sentrum Scene (Oslo, NO)

February 7th @ Porsche Arena (Stuttgart, DE)