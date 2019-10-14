Récents :

Kirk Hammett (METALLICA) rejoint UFO sur scène

Kirk Hammett (METALLICA), est monté sur scène avec UFO pour les titres « Doctor Doctor » et « Shoot Shoot » lors du concert à Los Angeles il y a deux jours. Un fan a filmé l’évènement à voir ci-dessous. Kirk Hammett à aussi déclaré:

« I having been playing the song Shoot Shoot for all my musical life , it was amazing to play it with them. Thanks to Phil and Andy Neil and Vinnie , and Rob for such a great time last night ! »

Traduction:
« J’ai joué la chanson Shoot Shoot pendant toute ma vie musicale, c’était génial de la jouer avec eux. Merci à Phil et Andy Neil et Vinnie, et à Rob pour ce si bon moment la nuit dernière! »


