Une nouvelle vidéo de PAPA ROACH en l’honneur d’un fan

PAPA ROACH vient de dévoiler une nouvelle vidéo pour le titre « Come Around » en l’honneur de l’un de ses plus grands fans. C’est à voir ci-dessous.

“Director Bryson Roatch visually tells the story of both the band and Mark, in their journey to do what they love most, sharing emotional moments on the way. One particularly touching moment is Mark visiting the gravesite of his sister, Elizabeth Santana Mercado, whom he lost to colon cancer in 2016. “She was my control switch. She could change my mood real quickly,” he explains.

The video’s caption notes that thanks to music and a good support system (Mark is shown with family and friends), you can overcome anything. At Mark’s 57th Papa Roach concert, Jacoby presented him with a gift — a platinum Papa Roach plaque in honor of Elizabeth – and thanked him for his support by giving him two golden Papa Roach “Por Vida” (“For Life”) passes, good for tickets to any Papa Roach show, anywhere in the world, for free, for life.

“We knew ‘Come Around’ was one of those special songs when we got done with it. We walked away from the track and kept humming the melody to it, and it’s just one of those things that gets stuck in your head. Lyrically, this track’s about sticking with your friend through thick and thin, or your loved one, as they’re spiraling out.” – vocalist Jacoby Shaddix“



