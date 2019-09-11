DEFICIENCY à l’affiche du Metal East Evening

Communiqué : L’association METAL EAST présente :

Metal East Evening – Death Sent Into The Pit – le samedi 21 septembre 2019 au Théâtre de la Médiathèque, Freyming-Merlebach (57) :

Avec :

– DESTINITY – Melodic Death Metal (69) – Reunion Tour après 6 ans d’absence, date exclusive dans le Grand Est.

– DEFICIENCY – Melodic Thrash Metal (57) – Concert anniversaire pour célébrer les 10 ans du groupe.

– FRACTAL UNIVERSE – Progressive Death Metal (57/54) – Tournée « Rhizomes Of Insanity ».

– SCARRED – Thrash Death Metal (Lux) – De retour sur scène en France.

– NAGSNAIL – Groove Metal (57) – Reformation à l’occasion des 10 ans de la sortie de leur 1er album.

Plus d’infos: https://www.facebook.com/events/357756238169359/