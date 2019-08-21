Un nouveau single et un album pour ENTRAILS

C’est le 11 Octobre prochain que sortira le nouvel album d’ENTRAILS via Metal Blade Records. Le groupe en dévoile une single, « Crawl in Your Guts« , à écouter ci-dessous.

« Rise of the Reaper » track listing:

1. Rise of the Reaper (Intro)

2. For Hell

3. Miscreation

4. The Pyre

5. In the Shape of the Dead

6. Gravekeeper

7. Destination Death

8. Destruction

9. Crawl in Your Guts

10. For Whom the Head Rolls

11. Evils of the Night

12. Cathedral of Pain

13. The End (Outro)

Plus d’infos: https://www.facebook.com/Entrails666



