Récents :

TREXSOUND.COM

# L'INFO-ENRAGEE #

News 

Nature Ganganbaigal (TENGGER CAVALRY) est mort

xWebbYx Aucun commentaire ,

Le décès du frontman de TENGGER CAVALRY, Nature Ganganbaigal, vient d’être confirmé. Les raisons de son décès non pas été rendu public.

Le groupe a publié un communiqué que voici:

“It is with deep sadness and shock that we must share the news that Nature has passed away. Nature’s greatest goal in life was the unite people of all backgrounds through community and through music.

He was also an advocate for mental health, and encouraged everyone from friends to total strangers to persist through their struggles.

Though we have lost a dear friend and a great artists, we know that his music will live on and continue to help us find our common ground and find our strength despite adversity.

Please respect the privacy of Nature’s family during his painful time. May the Eternal Blue Sky find him at peace.”

xWebbYx

xWebbYx

Rédacteur en chef et administrateur de TRexSound.com.

Vous pourrez aussi aimer

MASS HYSTERIA sur Canal + à 11h30

xWebbYx 0

« The Cell » le nouveau clip de GOJIRA

xWebbYx 0

CANNIBAL CORPSE bientôt en Studio

xWebbYx 0

Laisser un commentaire

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.