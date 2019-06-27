KORN dévoile les détails de son nouvel album et un extrait en vidéo
KORN vient de dévoiler, via une vidéo, son nouveau single « You’ll Never Find Me » à voir ci-dessous. Il est tiré du nouvel album « The Nothing » produit par Nick Raskulinecz (Mastodon, Deftones) et qui sortira le 13 Septembre via Roadrunner/Elektra.
Korn – The Nothing
01 – “The End Begins”
02 – “Cold”
03 – “You’ll Never Find Me”
04 – “The Darkness is Revealing”
05 – “Idiosyncrasy”
06 – “The Seduction Of Indulgence”
07 – “Finally Free”
08 – “Can You Hear Me”
09 – “The Ringmaster”
10 – “Gravity Of Discomfort”
11 – “H@rd3r”
12 – “This Loss”
13 – “Surrender To Failure”