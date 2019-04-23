Un nouvel album et un nouveau clip pour SABATON
SABATON qui vient de sortir un nouveau clip pour le titre « Bismarck », à voir ci-dessous, vient également révéler les détails de son nouvel album « The Great War ».
L’album va comprendre plusieurs éditions dont voici le détail:
CD-Digi (History Edition) incl. narrated parts in addition to the album tracks
CD (Album Edition)
2CD Earbook (Album + History Edition)
180g LP in various colors (History Edition)
180g LP in various colours (Album Edition)
3CD/3LP Box (The Great Box Edition) includes: Earbook incl. “The Soundtrack To The Great War” CD, regular, History & Soundtrack LPs [180g, green], one out of 11 Great War propaganda posters [chosen at random], postcards, emblem, poem on sheet) – limited to 1000
« The Great War » tracklist:
01. The Future Of Warfare
02. Seven Pillars Of Wisdom
03. 82nd All The Way
04. The Attack Of The Dead Men
05. Devil Dogs
06. The Red Baron
07. Great War
08. A Ghost In The Trenches
09. Fields Of Verdun
10. The End Of The War To End All Wars
11. In Flanders Fields