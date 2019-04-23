Un nouvel album et un nouveau clip pour SABATON

SABATON qui vient de sortir un nouveau clip pour le titre « Bismarck », à voir ci-dessous, vient également révéler les détails de son nouvel album « The Great War ».

L’album va comprendre plusieurs éditions dont voici le détail:

CD-Digi (History Edition) incl. narrated parts in addition to the album tracks

CD (Album Edition)

2CD Earbook (Album + History Edition)

180g LP in various colors (History Edition)

180g LP in various colours (Album Edition)

3CD/3LP Box (The Great Box Edition) includes: Earbook incl. “The Soundtrack To The Great War” CD, regular, History & Soundtrack LPs [180g, green], one out of 11 Great War propaganda posters [chosen at random], postcards, emblem, poem on sheet) – limited to 1000

« The Great War » tracklist:

01. The Future Of Warfare

02. Seven Pillars Of Wisdom

03. 82nd All The Way

04. The Attack Of The Dead Men

05. Devil Dogs

06. The Red Baron

07. Great War

08. A Ghost In The Trenches

09. Fields Of Verdun

10. The End Of The War To End All Wars

11. In Flanders Fields





