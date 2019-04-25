REVOCATION reste chez Metal Blade Records

REVOCATION vient de resigner un contrat avec Metal Blade Records. Le groupe est actuellement en tournée aux US avec Whitechapel, Dying Fetus, Fallujah, Spite, Uncured, Buried Above Ground.

Voici ce qu’à déclaré Dave Davidson le chanteur/guitariste du combo: »We’ve been on quite a journey since we signed with Metal Blade and dropped ‘Deathless’ back in 2014. We’ve released 3 full-length albums in just 5 years and each one has taken us to the next level. That’s why today I’m very excited to announce that Revocation is re-signing with Metal Blade Records! We look forward to what this future partnership will bring and we can’t wait to unleash another barrage of ripping tunes upon the metal masses. »

Ainsi que le fondateur de Metal Blade et CEO Brian Slagel: « We are super excited to continue our great relationship with Revocation. Very happy to keep them in the Metal Blade family. »