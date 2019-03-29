MACHINE HEAD a réenregistré l’album « Burn My Eyes »

MACHINE HEAD qui va fêter les 25 ans de l’album « Burn My Eyes » avec une tournée et le retour de Logan Mader et Chris Kontos, a annoncé qu’il avait réenregistré l’album. Des vidéos seront prochainement dévoilées.

Robb Flynn a déclaré au magazine Kerrang!:

« This « Burn My Eyes » tour is happening, but it’s still six months away. As Kerrang! have speculated, we are recording new music. We are getting to release new music. In fact, the line-up that’ll be going out on tour have actually gone and re-recorded ‘Burn My Eyes‘ live in the studio. We plan on dripping that out song-by-song. It’ll probably be digital-only – just something cool to help celebrate.

We filmed ourselves doing it so there’ll probably be some play-through videos, too. It’s so cool seeing us playing those songs again for the first time, like, ‘How does that riff go?’ or, ‘What was that lyric again?’ There are mistakes, but we just left them in. It was just part of this really special, fun, positive moment. »