OTEP en Europe et France en février
OTEP vient d’annoncer une nouvelle tournée Européenne avec plusieurs dates en France à partir du premier février:
02/01 Metz, FRA – TBA
02/02 Cham, GER – L.A. Live Style
02/04 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room
02/05 Munich, GER – Backstage
02/06 Amsterdam, NET – Melkweg
02/07 Lyon, FRA – CCO
02/08 Dornbirn, AUT – Conrad Sohm
02/09 Milan, ITA – Legend Club
02/12 Nantes, FRA – Le Ferrailleur
02/13 London, UK – Underworld
02/14 Coventry, UK – The Arches
02/15 Manchester, UK – Factory
02/17 Lancaster, UK – The Yorkshire House
02/18 Swansea, UK – The Bunkhouse
02/19 Edinburgh, UK – Bannermans
02/20 Roeselare, BEL – De Velichte Geest
02/21 Siegburg, GER – Kubana Live Club
02/23 Ostrava, CZE – Barrack Music Club
02/24 Prague, CZE – Futurum