OTEP en Europe et France en février

OTEP vient d’annoncer une nouvelle tournée Européenne avec plusieurs dates en France à partir du premier février:

02/01 Metz, FRA – TBA

02/02 Cham, GER – L.A. Live Style

02/04 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room

02/05 Munich, GER – Backstage

02/06 Amsterdam, NET – Melkweg

02/07 Lyon, FRA – CCO

02/08 Dornbirn, AUT – Conrad Sohm

02/09 Milan, ITA – Legend Club

02/12 Nantes, FRA – Le Ferrailleur

02/13 London, UK – Underworld

02/14 Coventry, UK – The Arches

02/15 Manchester, UK – Factory

02/17 Lancaster, UK – The Yorkshire House

02/18 Swansea, UK – The Bunkhouse

02/19 Edinburgh, UK – Bannermans

02/20 Roeselare, BEL – De Velichte Geest

02/21 Siegburg, GER – Kubana Live Club

02/23 Ostrava, CZE – Barrack Music Club

02/24 Prague, CZE – Futurum