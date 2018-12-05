Les images du premier concert de Phil Demmel (ex-MACHINE HEAD) avec SLAYER

C’est le soir du 3 décembre, que Phil Demmel, l’ex guitariste de MACHIN HEAD, est monté sur scène pour la première fois avec SLAYER pour remplacer Gary Holt resté chez lui auprès de con père mourant. Des fans ont bien entendu filmé l’évènement et en voici quelques extraits. Phil Demmel a lui même partagé quelques clichés su son compte Instagram.









Et voici la setlist de la soirée:

“Repentless”

“Blood Red”

“Disciple”

“Mandatory Suicide”

“Hate Worldwide”

“War Ensemble”

“Jihad”

“When The Stillness Comes”

“Postmortem”

“Black Magic”

“Payback”

“Seasons In The Abyss”

“Dittohead”

“Dead Skin Mask”

“Hell Awaits”

“South Of Heaven”

“Raining Blood”

“Chemical Warfare”

“Angel Of Death”