Les images du premier concert de Phil Demmel (ex-MACHINE HEAD) avec SLAYER
C’est le soir du 3 décembre, que Phil Demmel, l’ex guitariste de MACHIN HEAD, est monté sur scène pour la première fois avec SLAYER pour remplacer Gary Holt resté chez lui auprès de con père mourant. Des fans ont bien entendu filmé l’évènement et en voici quelques extraits. Phil Demmel a lui même partagé quelques clichés su son compte Instagram.
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
Yep. Happy 35th Birthday to Show No Mercy. @theartcruz just told me the name of the street of the venue for tonight and it’s Hannemann’s Alley. Universe is on a roll. Never has 90 minutes gone by faster. Made a few mistakes but I feel really good about this 1st one. Much love to all of you for the ongoing support.
Et voici la setlist de la soirée:
“Repentless”
“Blood Red”
“Disciple”
“Mandatory Suicide”
“Hate Worldwide”
“War Ensemble”
“Jihad”
“When The Stillness Comes”
“Postmortem”
“Black Magic”
“Payback”
“Seasons In The Abyss”
“Dittohead”
“Dead Skin Mask”
“Hell Awaits”
“South Of Heaven”
“Raining Blood”
“Chemical Warfare”
“Angel Of Death”