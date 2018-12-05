Récents :

TREXSOUND.COM

# L'INFO-ENRAGEE #

News 

Les images du premier concert de Phil Demmel (ex-MACHINE HEAD) avec SLAYER

xWebbYx Aucun commentaire ,

C’est le soir du 3 décembre, que Phil Demmel, l’ex guitariste de MACHIN HEAD, est monté sur scène pour la première fois avec SLAYER pour remplacer Gary Holt resté chez lui auprès de con père mourant. Des fans ont bien entendu filmé l’évènement et en voici quelques extraits. Phil Demmel a lui même partagé quelques clichés su son compte Instagram.





Et voici la setlist de la soirée:
“Repentless”
“Blood Red”
“Disciple”
“Mandatory Suicide”
“Hate Worldwide”
“War Ensemble”
“Jihad”
“When The Stillness Comes”
“Postmortem”
“Black Magic”
“Payback”
“Seasons In The Abyss”
“Dittohead”
“Dead Skin Mask”
“Hell Awaits”
“South Of Heaven”
“Raining Blood”
“Chemical Warfare”
“Angel Of Death”

xWebbYx

xWebbYx

Rédacteur en chef et administrateur de TRexSound.com.

Vous pourrez aussi aimer

Le trailer du nouveau FEAR FACTORY est en ligne !

xWebbYx 0

Rock In Rio 2015: Le concert complet de METALLICA !

xWebbYx 0

Toutes les infos du SYLAK OPEN AIR 2012

xWebbYx 0

Laisser un commentaire

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.