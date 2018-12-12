IN FLAMES annonce une nouvelle tournée Européenne

IN FLAMES vient d’annoncer une nouvelle tournée en Europe à partir d’Avril dont les dates sont disponibles ci-dessous. A noter la sortie du nouveau titre « I Am Above » ce vendredi 14 décembre. Le groupe sera en France pour 4 dates.

04/03 Glasgow, UK – SWG3

04/04 Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

04/05 London, UK – London Roundhouse

04/06 Nottingham, UK – Nottingham Rock City

04/07 Bristol, UK – Bristol SWX

04/09 Norwich, UK – UEA

04/10 Antwerp, BEL – Trix

04/12 Nancy, FRA – L’Autre Canal

04/15 Lyon, FRA – Le Transbordeur

04/16 Toulouse, FRA – Bikini

04/17 Nimes, FRA – Paloma

04/18 Zurich, SWI – Komplex