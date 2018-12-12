IN FLAMES annonce une nouvelle tournée Européenne
IN FLAMES vient d’annoncer une nouvelle tournée en Europe à partir d’Avril dont les dates sont disponibles ci-dessous. A noter la sortie du nouveau titre « I Am Above » ce vendredi 14 décembre. Le groupe sera en France pour 4 dates.
04/03 Glasgow, UK – SWG3
04/04 Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz
04/05 London, UK – London Roundhouse
04/06 Nottingham, UK – Nottingham Rock City
04/07 Bristol, UK – Bristol SWX
04/09 Norwich, UK – UEA
04/10 Antwerp, BEL – Trix
04/12 Nancy, FRA – L’Autre Canal
04/15 Lyon, FRA – Le Transbordeur
04/16 Toulouse, FRA – Bikini
04/17 Nimes, FRA – Paloma
04/18 Zurich, SWI – Komplex