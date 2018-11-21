Une nouvelle vidéo Live de RIVERS OF NIHIL
RIVERS OF NIHIL vient de lancer une nouvelle vidéo pour le titre « The Silent Life » qui a été tournée lors du concert du groupe chez lui à Reading en Pennsylvanie. Le groupe débarque bientôt en Europe avec 2 dates en France, voir ci-dessous.
Rivers of Nihil tour dates
w/ Revocation, Archspire, Soreption
Nov. 28 – Berlin, Germany – Badehaus
Nov. 29 – Aarhus, Denmark – Voxhall
Nov. 30 – Hannover, Germany – Chez Heinz
Dec. 1 – Dresden, Germany – Puschkin
Dec. 2 – Poznan, Poland – U Bazyla
Dec. 3 – Brno, Czech Republic – Melodka
Dec. 4 – Vienna, Austria – Viper Room
Dec. 5 – Ljubljana, Slovenia – Orto Bar
Dec. 6 – Munchen, Germany – Backstage
Dec. 7 – Milano, Italy – Circolo Svolta
Dec. 8 – Aarau, Switzerland – Kiff
Dec. 9 – Marseille, France – Jas Rod
Dec. 10 – Barcelona, Spain – Razzmatazz 2
Dec. 11 – Madrid, Spain – Caracol
Dec. 12 – Porto, Portugal – Hard Club
Dec. 13 – Bilbao, Spain – Stage Live
Dec. 14 – Pau, France – l’Ampli
Dec. 15 – Paris, France – Petit Bain
Dec. 16 – London, UK – Underworld
Dec. 17 – Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux
Dec. 18 – Bristol, UK – The Fleece
Dec. 19 – Manchester, UK – Rebellion
Dec. 20 – Brussels, Belgium – Magasin 4
Dec. 21 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Doornroosje
Dec. 22 – Essen, Germany – Turock