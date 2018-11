Phil Demmel (ex-MACHINE HEAD) ressort un album de TORQUE

Torque will be re-issued on 18 January 2019 and will be available on vinyl and digitally for the first time! Check out this cool video for Torque track “Forgotten”, you can find the full video on YouTube. https://t.co/i9PRt3Famw You can pre-order here: https://t.co/ZTgyd2pxUv pic.twitter.com/sPOsUns5oa

— Phil Demmel (@DemmelitionMH) November 29, 2018