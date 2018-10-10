L’album anniversaire de BENIGHTED en streaming
BENIGHTED vient de mettre en streaming son album anniversaire des 20 ans, « Dogs Always Bite Harder Than Their Master« . Il inclut des titres inédits et les reprise de AT THE GATES « Slaughter Of The Soul » ainsi que que 5 titres tirés du concert anniversaire du groupe. Il sera dans les bacs le 12 Octobre via Season Of Mist.
Track Listing:
01 – “Teeth And Hatred”
02 – “Martyr”
03 – “Dogs Always Bite Harder Than Their Master”
04 – “Slaughter Of The Soul” (At The Gates cover)
05 – “Reptilian” (live in Lyon 2018)
06 – “Cum With Disgust” (live in Lyon 2018) (feat. Arno of Black Bomb A)
07 – “Spit” (live in Lyon 2018) (feat. Niklas Kvarforth of Shining)
08 – “Necrobreed” (live in Lyon 2018)
09 – “Unborn Infected Children” (live in Lyon 2018) (feat. Sven “Svencho” de Caluwe of Aborted & Nikita Kamprad of Der Weg einer Freiheit)
10 – “Foetus” (live in Lyon 2018) (feat. Ben Wright of Unfathomable Ruination)