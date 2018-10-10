Récents :

TREXSOUND.COM

# L'INFO-ENRAGEE #

News 

L’album anniversaire de BENIGHTED en streaming

xWebbYx Aucun commentaire

BENIGHTED vient de mettre en streaming son album anniversaire des 20 ans, « Dogs Always Bite Harder Than Their Master« . Il inclut des titres inédits et les reprise de AT THE GATES « Slaughter Of The Soul » ainsi que que 5 titres tirés du concert anniversaire du groupe. Il sera dans les bacs le 12 Octobre via Season Of Mist.

Track Listing:
01 – “Teeth And Hatred”
02 – “Martyr”
03 – “Dogs Always Bite Harder Than Their Master”
04 – “Slaughter Of The Soul” (At The Gates cover)
05 – “Reptilian” (live in Lyon 2018)
06 – “Cum With Disgust” (live in Lyon 2018) (feat. Arno of Black Bomb A)
07 – “Spit” (live in Lyon 2018) (feat. Niklas Kvarforth of Shining)
08 – “Necrobreed” (live in Lyon 2018)
09 – “Unborn Infected Children” (live in Lyon 2018) (feat. Sven “Svencho” de Caluwe of Aborted & Nikita Kamprad of Der Weg einer Freiheit)
10 – “Foetus” (live in Lyon 2018) (feat. Ben Wright of Unfathomable Ruination)


xWebbYx

xWebbYx

Rédacteur en chef et administrateur de TRexSound.com.

Vous pourrez aussi aimer

Un nouveau titre de BLACK STONE CHERRY en streaming

xWebbYx 0

Le groupe espagnol WE RIDE signe chez Victory Records

xWebbYx 0

Le nouveau clip de CORROSION OF CONFORMITY disponible

xWebbYx 0

Laisser un commentaire

Ce site utilise Akismet pour réduire les indésirables. En savoir plus sur comment les données de vos commentaires sont utilisées.