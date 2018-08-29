Un nouvel extrait de l’album de SIEGE OF POWER
C’est le 7 septembre que Metal Blade Records sortira « Warning Blast« , le premier album du combo SIEGE OF POWER qui rassemble quelques grands noms de la scène Death Metal. Un troisième single vient d’être publié, il s’agit du titre « Violence In The Air » et peut être écouté ci-dessous.
Line Up:
Chris Reifert – Vocals (Autopsy, Violation Wound, Abscess, Painted Doll)
Paul Baayens – Guitars (Asphyx, ex-Hail of Bullets, Thanatos)
Theo van Eekelen – Bass (ex-Hail of Bullets, ex-Houwitser, ex-Grand Supreme Blood Court)
Bob Bagchus – Drums (ex-Asphyx, Soulburn, ex-Grand Supreme Blood Court)
Warning Blast track-listing
1. Conquest for What?
2. For the Pain
3. Bulldozing Skulls
4. Born into Hate
5. Torture Lab
6. Uglification
7. Trapped and Blinded
8. Diatribe
9. Warning Blast
10. Mushroom Cloud Altar
11. Lost and Insane
12. Bleeding for the Cause
13. Escalation ’til Extermination
14. Privileged Prick
15. Short Fuse
16. Violence in the Air
17. It Will Never Happen
18. The Cold Room
Plus d’infos : https://www.facebook.com/Siege-Of-Power-736348069884961/