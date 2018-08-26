Récents :

Décès du chanteur de WE CAME AS ROMANS, Kyle Pavone

Nous venons d’apprendre le décès de Kyle Pavone âgé de 28 ans. C’était le chanteur de WE CAME AS ROMANS. Les raisons de sa mort n’ont pas été divulgué pour l’instant.

Plus d’infos: https://www.facebook.com/wecameasromans/


