Décès du chanteur de WE CAME AS ROMANS, Kyle Pavone
Nous venons d’apprendre le décès de Kyle Pavone âgé de 28 ans. C’était le chanteur de WE CAME AS ROMANS. Les raisons de sa mort n’ont pas été divulgué pour l’instant.
Plus d’infos: https://www.facebook.com/wecameasromans/
Today music lost another great with the passing of Kyle Pavone of We Came as Romans. Kyle’s tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devastated by his passing. We will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent. In lieu of flowers, we will be providing information regarding charity donations this coming week. The family and the band wish to thank their fans and the music community for all of their love and support as they navigate their grief. “Will I Be Remembered or Will I Be Lost in Loving Eyes?”