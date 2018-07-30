Récents :

Le nouvel album de RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR en Octobre

RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR sortira son nouvel album intitulé « The Legacy Of Shi » le 19 Octobre prochain. Le groupe a été l’enregistrer chez Joe Duplantier de GOJIRA aux Silver Cord Studios.

L’album est composé de 12 titres:
01 – “The Awakening”
02 – “Here Comes The Boom”
03 – “Nekketsu”
04 – “Kozo”
05 – “Teenage Rage”
06 – “Step By Step”
07 – “This Is Crossover”
08 – “Cold Truth”
09 – “All For One”
10 – “Furyo’s Day”
11 – “The Legacy Of Shi”
12 – “Sayonara” (vinyl and Japanese edition bonus track)

Une vidéo du single « Here Comes The Boom » avait été lancé il y a deux semaines. A revoir ci-dessous.



Plus d’infos : https://www.facebook.com/rotnsofficial

