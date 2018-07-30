Le nouvel album de RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR en Octobre

RISE OF THE NORTHSTAR sortira son nouvel album intitulé « The Legacy Of Shi » le 19 Octobre prochain. Le groupe a été l’enregistrer chez Joe Duplantier de GOJIRA aux Silver Cord Studios.

L’album est composé de 12 titres:

01 – “The Awakening”

02 – “Here Comes The Boom”

03 – “Nekketsu”

04 – “Kozo”

05 – “Teenage Rage”

06 – “Step By Step”

07 – “This Is Crossover”

08 – “Cold Truth”

09 – “All For One”

10 – “Furyo’s Day”

11 – “The Legacy Of Shi”

12 – “Sayonara” (vinyl and Japanese edition bonus track)

Une vidéo du single « Here Comes The Boom » avait été lancé il y a deux semaines. A revoir ci-dessous.







Plus d’infos : https://www.facebook.com/rotnsofficial