DIEKLUTE le nouveau projet de Dino Cazares
Dino Cazares a rejoint des membres de DIE KRUPPES et de LEATHER STRIP pour former un nouveau projet Indu appelé DIEKULTE. Une vidéo du tournage pour le clip du titre « All In Vain » est à voir ci-dessous.
I’m in a new Industrial band w/ Jurgen Engler from Die Krupps and Claus Larsen from Leather Strip The project is called “DieKlute”. We shot a video yesterday for the song “All In Vain” with Video Director Vincente Cordero @vcordero6 from Industrialism Films. The video will feature clips of the unreleased indie film “The Relic” was produced ,written by and starring William Shatner. Directed by Jared Cohen. Our song will be featured in the Film. Movie Release date 2019 Album release date 2019 on @cleopatrarecords @cleartonestrings @seymourduncanpickups @ibanezlacs @kemperprofiler