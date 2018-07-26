Récents :

DIEKLUTE le nouveau projet de Dino Cazares

xWebbYx Aucun commentaire ,

Dino Cazares a rejoint des membres de DIE KRUPPES et de LEATHER STRIP pour former un nouveau projet Indu appelé DIEKULTE. Une vidéo du tournage pour le clip du titre « All In Vain » est à voir ci-dessous.




