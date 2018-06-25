Une nouvelle vidéo de GOJIRA

GOJIRA vient tout juste de publier une vidéo enregistré dans son studio le « Silver Cord Studio » en Mai dernier. Le groupe y a joué et enregistré le titre « Global Warming » titre de l’album « From Mars to Sirius« . Le groupe ne l’avait jamais joué Live vu sa complexité et la difficulté à l’inséré dans une setlist. Pour le groupe le réchauffement climatique est une réalité, un des challenges les plus importants de notre époque. La vidéo est à voir ci-dessous.

Gojira a d’ailleurs commenté la vidéo avec ce texte: A few weeks ago, we played Global Warming together for the first time since the recording of From Mars To Sirius (2004). We never played it live before, as it is a challenging one to play, and place in a set list. It’s emotionally heavy, and would almost “hurt” the rest of the songs in a way. We just really wanted to do this on camera for our fans. Global warming is a reality and a relevant topic, we feel it’s good to be reminded of one of the most important challenges of our time: How to grow as a species without being a parasite to our planet, the only home we have. “We will see our children growing” is a mantra for future generations, and in a figurative way we hope the children in all of us will grow, evolve, and take action for a more compassionate and meaningful world.





