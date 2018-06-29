Un fan à la guitare sur scène avec PROPHETS OF RAGE

Le 26 Juin dernier, PROPHETS OF RAGE était en concert à Stockholm en Suède. Mais Tom Morello ayant la main fracturée a demandé de l’aide pour une reprise de RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE. Et c’est Mike Svensson qui a eu la chance de monter sur scène ou il semblait vraiment bien à l’aise ! 🙂

C’est à voir ci-dessous…



