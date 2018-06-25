HELLFEST 2018 : Les VODs des concerts des trois jours
ARTE Concert a une nouvelle fois fait un énorme travail en collaboration avec l’organisation du festival pour offrir un maximum de Live Stream durant les trois jours du festival. Certains sont déjà disponible en VODs et en voici la liste. La chaîne a également un reportage présenté par Tonton Zegut à voir aussi en VOD.
HELLFEST 2018 par Tonton Zegut: https://www.arte.tv/fr/videos/082208-001-A/hellfest-2018/
CRO-MAGS : https://www.arte.tv/fr/videos/083415-023-A/cro-mags-au-hellfest/
MADBALL : https://www.arte.tv/fr/videos/083415-022-A/madball-au-hellfest/
TERROR : https://www.arte.tv/fr/videos/083415-021-A/terror-au-hellfest/
NILE : https://www.arte.tv/fr/videos/083415-020-A/nile-au-hellfest/
CHILDREN OF BODOM : https://www.arte.tv/fr/videos/083415-019-A/children-of-bodom-au-hellfest/
KATAKLYSM : https://www.arte.tv/fr/videos/083415-018-A/kataklysm-au-hellfest/
MEMORIAM : https://www.arte.tv/fr/videos/083415-017-A/memoriam-au-hellfest/
PARKWAY DRIVE : https://www.arte.tv/fr/videos/083415-016-A/parkway-drive-au-hellfest/
PLEYMO : https://www.arte.tv/fr/videos/083415-014-A/pleymo-au-hellfest/
SVINKELS : https://www.arte.tv/fr/videos/083415-011-A/svinkels-au-hellfest/
UNCOMMONMENFROMMARS : https://www.arte.tv/fr/videos/083415-009-A/uncommonmenfrommars-au-hellfest/
SUFFOCATION : https://www.arte.tv/fr/videos/083415-007-A/suffocation-au-hellfest/
CARNIVORE A.D. : https://www.arte.tv/fr/videos/083415-006-A/carnivore-a-d-au-hellfest/
DEMOLITION HAMMER : https://www.arte.tv/fr/videos/083415-005-A/demolition-hammer-au-hellfest/
Retrouvez nos Reports et nos Photos du HELLFEST 2018 en suivant ce lien.