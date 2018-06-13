Billy Graziadei (Biohazard/Powerflo) va sortir un projet solo

Billy Graziadei le guitariste et chanteur de BIOHAZARD mais aussi de POWERFLO, travaille actuellement sur un album solo sous le nom de BILLYBIO. L’album devrait sortir à l’automne prochain et une tournée en ouverture de LIFE OF AGONY est déjà prévue. Malheureusement pas de date en France pour l’instant.

Billy Graziadei vient de déclarer: « I’m psyched to release my new music this fall as BillyBio. Launching the band in Europe on tour with my family in LOA couldn’t get any better! We shared childhood memories and grew up more in our teens, seen hard times and broken dreams and we are all still doing what we love…. that’s what it’s all about… I can’t wait to take this on the road! More news to follow on the release. »

10/12 Papenburg, GER – Kesselschmiede

10/13 Dusseldorf, GER – Zakk

10/14 Leeuwarden, NET – Nueshoorn

10/16 Aschaffenburg, GER – Colos-saal

10/21 Salzburg, AUT – Rockhouse

10/23 Budapest, HUN – A38

10/24 Zagreb, CRO – Culture Factory

10/26 Ljubljana, SLO – Kino Siska

10/27 Pinarella Di Cervia, ITA – Rock Planet

10/28 Munich, GER – Technikum

10/30 Sint-Niklaas, BEL – De Casino

10/31 Leige, BEL – Reflektor