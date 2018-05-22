Un nouvel album et un nouveau clip pour AS IT IS
AS IT IS dévoile le clip du premier single de son nouvel album « The Great Depression » prévu pour le 10 août prochain via Fearless Records. Le single s’intitule « The Wounded World » et c’est à voir ci-dessous.
TRACKLISTING:
Stage I: Denial
1. The Great Depression
2. The Wounded World
3. The Fire, The Dark
Stage II: Anger
4. The Stigma (Boys Don’t Cry)
5. The Handwritten Letter
6. The Question, The Answer
Stage III: Bargaining
7. The Reaper (ft. Aaron Gillespie)
8. The Two Tongues (Screaming Salvation)
9. The Truth I’ll Never Tell
Stage IV: Acceptance
10. The Haunting
11. The Hurt, The Hope
12. The End.