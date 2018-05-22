Un nouvel album et un nouveau clip pour AS IT IS

AS IT IS dévoile le clip du premier single de son nouvel album « The Great Depression » prévu pour le 10 août prochain via Fearless Records. Le single s’intitule « The Wounded World » et c’est à voir ci-dessous.

TRACKLISTING:

Stage I: Denial

1. The Great Depression

2. The Wounded World

3. The Fire, The Dark

Stage II: Anger

4. The Stigma (Boys Don’t Cry)

5. The Handwritten Letter

6. The Question, The Answer

Stage III: Bargaining

7. The Reaper (ft. Aaron Gillespie)

8. The Two Tongues (Screaming Salvation)

9. The Truth I’ll Never Tell

Stage IV: Acceptance

10. The Haunting

11. The Hurt, The Hope

12. The End.



