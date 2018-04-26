Une nouvelle vidéo de LIK

LIK originaire de Stockholm est de retour avec un nouveau clip pour le titre « Celebration of the Twisted » tiré de l’album « Carnage » prévu pour le 4 Mai chez Metal Blade Records. C’est à voir ci-dessous.







Carnage track-listing

1. To Kill

2. Rid You Of Your Flesh

3. Celebration Of The Twisted

4. Dr. Duschanka

5. Left To Die

6. Cannibalistic Infancy

7. Death Cult

8. The Deranged

9. Only Death Is Left Alive

10. Embrace The End

Lik line-up:

Chris Barkensjo – drums & vocals

Tomas Akvik – vocals & guitars

Niklas « Nille » Sandin – guitars & bass