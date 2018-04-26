Récents :

TREXSOUND.COM

# L'INFO-ENRAGEE #

News 

Une nouvelle vidéo de LIK

xWebbYx Aucun commentaire , , , ,

LIK originaire de Stockholm est de retour avec un nouveau clip pour le titre « Celebration of the Twisted » tiré de l’album « Carnage » prévu pour le 4 Mai chez Metal Blade Records. C’est à voir ci-dessous.



Carnage track-listing
1. To Kill
2. Rid You Of Your Flesh
3. Celebration Of The Twisted
4. Dr. Duschanka
5. Left To Die
6. Cannibalistic Infancy
7. Death Cult
8. The Deranged
9. Only Death Is Left Alive
10. Embrace The End

Lik line-up:
Chris Barkensjo – drums & vocals
Tomas Akvik – vocals & guitars
Niklas « Nille » Sandin – guitars & bass

xWebbYx

xWebbYx

Rédacteur en chef et administrateur de TRexSound.com.

Vous pourrez aussi aimer

Nouveau single de Dew-Scented dispo !

xWebbYx 0

SKARHEAD et Cadillac en tournée française

xWebbYx 0

Un nouveau clip de NILE

xWebbYx 0

Laisser un commentaire