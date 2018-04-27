Récents :

Les infos du nouveau EP de GURD

GURD annonce la sortie de son nouveau EP intitulé « Propaganda Baby ». Il est composé de 6 titres:
1. Propaganda Baby
2. Just give it up
3. Ricochet
4. Malicious Damage
5. Enter the Void
6. Suffer

Il est disponible sur le store du groupe: http://gurd.net/html/e/shop_pay_cd.php

Le groupe annonce également de nouveaux concerts:
28.04.2018 CH-Pratteln Z7
10.05.2018 DE-Osnarbrueck Hyde Park
12.05.2018 CH-Luzern Sedel
26.05.2018 CH-Boswil Chillout
31.08.2018 CH-Langenthal OldCapitol

