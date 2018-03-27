Un nouveau clip pour SEEDS OF MARY

SEEDS OF MARY, originaire de Bordeaux, vient de lancer son nouveau clip pour le titre « Here Comes the Night ». Il est tiré de l’album « The Blackbird and the Dying Sun » prévu pour le 21 octobre 2017 chez Klonosphere et distribué par Season of Mist.

PROCHAINES DATES

07/04 – BORDEAUX (33) – L’Antidote

20/04 – ANTIBES (06) – La Hacienda

21/04 – VAL D’ISERE (73) – Le Next Bar

04/05 – OLORON SAINTE MARIE (64) – Music’Oloron Skate’Chope

05/05 – L’ISLE BOUZON (32) – Soirée Distortion

06/05 – TOULOUSE (31) – La Cave à Rock

10/05 – ORVAULT (44) – La Grange aux Poules

11/05 – RENNES (35) – Alex’s Tavern

12/05 – VANNES (56) – L’Artimon





