Récents :

TREXSOUND.COM

# L'INFO-ENRAGEE #

Concerts 

Le OUTCH Festival dévoile sa programmation complète

xWebbYx Aucun commentaire , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Le Festival des Musiques Extrêmes dévoile son affiche complète avec: Unleashed, Rotting Christ, Nostromo, Igorrr, Blockheads, Benighted, F.U.B.A.R., Carcariass, Wiegedood, ANCST, Doctor Livingstone, Collision, Hierophant, Deathrite, Inhumate, Insanity Alert, Verbal Razor, Comity, Pilori, Warfuck, Whoresnation, The Walking Dead Orchestra, Putrefaction Of Rotting Corpse, Disgorged Foetus, No Vale Nada, KaliYuga, Embryonic Cells, Doomsisters, Lust For Deathet et Haut&Court.

Ca se passera les 26 et 27 mai 2018 à Langres.

Plus d’infos : http://www.outchfest.fr/



xWebbYx

xWebbYx

Rédacteur en chef et administrateur de TRexSound.com.

Vous pourrez aussi aimer

RED MOURNING en concert à Paris en Mars

xWebbYx 0

CARCASS, NAPALM DEATH, OBITUARY, VOIVOD A LA CIGALE !

xWebbYx 0

SOILWORK en TOURNEE en France

xWebbYx 0

Laisser un commentaire