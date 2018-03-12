Le OUTCH Festival dévoile sa programmation complète

Le Festival des Musiques Extrêmes dévoile son affiche complète avec: Unleashed, Rotting Christ, Nostromo, Igorrr, Blockheads, Benighted, F.U.B.A.R., Carcariass, Wiegedood, ANCST, Doctor Livingstone, Collision, Hierophant, Deathrite, Inhumate, Insanity Alert, Verbal Razor, Comity, Pilori, Warfuck, Whoresnation, The Walking Dead Orchestra, Putrefaction Of Rotting Corpse, Disgorged Foetus, No Vale Nada, KaliYuga, Embryonic Cells, Doomsisters, Lust For Deathet et Haut&Court.

Ca se passera les 26 et 27 mai 2018 à Langres.

Plus d’infos : http://www.outchfest.fr/





