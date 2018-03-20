Des titres inédits de Corrosion Of Conformity, Immolation, Exodus, Municipal Waste… dans un coffret collector
Nuclear Blast Record va sortir une collection de titres inédits de Corrosion Of Conformity, Immolation, Exodus, Municipal Waste, Kataklysm et Possessed dans un coffret vynile, picture disc, intitulé « Gathered At The Altar Of Blast ». Le coffret comprend également une cassette, un poster, un patch…
Voici la track list:
Municipal Waste – “Dead End”
Exodus – “Crime Of The Century”
Immolation – “Morbid Visions” (Sepultura cover) (feat. Max Cavalera)
Possessed – “Shadowcult” (Demo)
Kataklysm – “The Awakener MMXVII”
Corrosion Of Conformity – “On The Hunt” (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)
Plus d’infos: http://shop.nuclearblast.com/en/products/sound/vinyl/7-box/various-artists-gathered-at-the-altar-of-blast-7-box-.html
#GatheredAtTheAltarOfBlast New exclusive box set from Nuclear Blast Records limited to 1,000 worldwide!
Includes: 3- 7” picture discs, a cassette, foldout poster, metal pin on card back, and woven patch, with a die-cut outerbox.
Order before they're gone: https://t.co/sOcEeWKE0M pic.twitter.com/9b0YKKRguh
