Récents :

TREXSOUND.COM

# L'INFO-ENRAGEE #

News 

Des titres inédits de Corrosion Of Conformity, Immolation, Exodus, Municipal Waste… dans un coffret collector

xWebbYx Aucun commentaire , , , , ,

Nuclear Blast Record va sortir une collection de titres inédits de Corrosion Of Conformity, Immolation, Exodus, Municipal Waste, Kataklysm et Possessed dans un coffret vynile, picture disc, intitulé « Gathered At The Altar Of Blast ». Le coffret comprend également une cassette, un poster, un patch…

Voici la track list:
Municipal Waste – “Dead End”
Exodus – “Crime Of The Century”
Immolation – “Morbid Visions” (Sepultura cover) (feat. Max Cavalera)
Possessed – “Shadowcult” (Demo)
Kataklysm – “The Awakener MMXVII”
Corrosion Of Conformity – “On The Hunt” (Lynyrd Skynyrd cover)

Plus d’infos: http://shop.nuclearblast.com/en/products/sound/vinyl/7-box/various-artists-gathered-at-the-altar-of-blast-7-box-.html

xWebbYx

xWebbYx

Rédacteur en chef et administrateur de TRexSound.com.

Vous pourrez aussi aimer

Un DEBUT de concert un peu COMPLIQUE pour FOO FIGHTERS

xWebbYx 0

Le procès de DECAPITATED en Décembre

xWebbYx 0

OTEP nous tease avec Apex Predator

xWebbYx 0

Laisser un commentaire