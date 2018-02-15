Une réédition du premier album de VOIVOD

VOIVOD et Metal Blade Records vont ressortir le premier album du combo québécois « War And Pain » sorti en 1984. Cette version 2018 sera disponible en vinyle et en CD. Il sera remasterisé par Patrick W. Engl.

Versions

–digipak CD

–180g black vinyl

–transparent red/black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

–steel-blue/grey marbled vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

–opaque red/purple splattered vinyl (EU exclusive – limited to 200 copies)

–dead gold marbled vinyl (Napalm Records exclusive – limited to 300 copies)

–deep purple/black marbled vinyl (US exclusive – limited to 500 copies)

War and Pain digipak CD track-listing:

1. Voivod

2. Warriors Of Ice

3. Suck Your Bone

4. Iron Gang

5. War And Pain

6. Blower

7. Live For Violence

8. Black City

9. Nuclear War

10. Condemned To The Gallows*

11. Voivod*

12. Iron Gang*

13. Condemned To The Gallows*

*=bonus tracks

War and Pain LP track-listing:

1. Voivod

2. Warriors Of Ice

3. Suck Your Bone

4. Iron Gang

5. War And Pain

6. Blower

7. Live For Violence

8. Black City

9. Nuclear War

10. Condemned To The Gallows*

*=bonus track

Plus d’infos: https://www.emp.de/search?q=voivod+war+and+pain&lang=de_DE