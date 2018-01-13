Une nouvelle vidéo pour KILLING GANDHI
Le groupe danois et son Death Metal, KILLING GANDHI, vient de sortir une vidéo pour pour son single « Dark Hours » à voir ci-dessous. Il a été tourné sous la direction d’Andreas Hegart Petersen (HLD-Marketing). Le titre est tiré du nouvel album « Aspirations Of Failure » prévu pour le 23 Février chez Massacre Records.
Plus d’infos : https://www.facebook.com/Killinggandhi/
KILLING GANDHI – Aspirations Of Failure
1. Opus #6
2. Let Me Tell You
3. Dark Hours
4. Hollow Paintings
5. The Great Escape
6. Opus #2
7. Art Of Silence
8. My True Being
9. The Painter And The Sleeper
10. Farewell
11. Opus #1
12. Building My Own Fate