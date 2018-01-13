Une nouvelle vidéo pour KILLING GANDHI

Le groupe danois et son Death Metal, KILLING GANDHI, vient de sortir une vidéo pour pour son single « Dark Hours » à voir ci-dessous. Il a été tourné sous la direction d’Andreas Hegart Petersen (HLD-Marketing). Le titre est tiré du nouvel album « Aspirations Of Failure » prévu pour le 23 Février chez Massacre Records.

Plus d’infos : https://www.facebook.com/Killinggandhi/

KILLING GANDHI – Aspirations Of Failure

1. Opus #6

2. Let Me Tell You

3. Dark Hours

4. Hollow Paintings

5. The Great Escape

6. Opus #2

7. Art Of Silence

8. My True Being

9. The Painter And The Sleeper

10. Farewell

11. Opus #1

12. Building My Own Fate



