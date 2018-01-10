Un nouveau clip pour THE CROWN

THE CROWN dévoile le clip du titre « Iron Crown » à voir ci-dessous. Le nouvel album du groupe « Cobra Speed Venom » sortia le 16 Mars chez Metal Blade.

Cobra Speed Venom track-listing:

1. Destroyed By Madness

2. Iron Crown

3. In the Name of Death

4. We Avenge!

5. Cobra Speed Venom

6. World War Machine

7. Necrohammer

8. Rise In Blood

9. Where My Grave Shall Stand

10. The Sign of the Scythe

11. Nemesis Diamond (bonus track)

12. The Great Dying (bonus track)

The Crown line-up:

Johan Lindstrand – Vocals

Magnus Olsfelt – Bass

Marko Tervonen – Guitar

Robin Sorqvist – Lead guitar and backing vocals

Henrik Axelsson – Drums





Plus d’infos : https://www.facebook.com/thecrownofficial