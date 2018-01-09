Les charges contre DECAPITATED abandonnées

Les charges contre le groupe Polonais DECAPITATED pour viol en réunion et kidnapping ont été abandonnées avant même le procès qui devait se déroulait le 16 janvier prochain.

Waclaw Kieltyka, Michal Lysejko, Rafal Piotrowski, et Hubert Wiecek, avaient été accusés de viol et de kidnapping après le concert du groupe le 31 Août dernier dans la ville de Spokane aux US et arrêtés le 8 Septembre dernier. Le groupe va donc pouvoir enfin retourner chez lui en Pologne.

DECAPITATED vient également de publier un communiqué:

“All charges against Decapitated have formally been dropped. Arrested September 8 in Santa Ana whilst on tour, the members of the band were jailed until December where they were released on their own recognizance.

New evidence arose that helped show that the band was innocent. While a trial would have given the band the opportunity to have all this evidence heard, the band welcome the decision and are excited to return back to their homes in Poland.

The members of Decapitated – Waclaw, Rafal, Michal and Hubert – send a sincere and heartfelt thanks to all who supported them during this difficult time, including fans, friends, and family.”