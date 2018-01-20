La reprise de THE CRANBERRIES par BAD WOLVES qui aurait du être chantée par Dolores O’Riordan

Dolores O’Riordan, la chanteuse de THE CRANBERRIES et qui est décédée le 15 janvier dernier à Londres, devait enregistrer le jour même une reprise du titre « Zombie » pour le groupe BAD WOLVES. Le groupe ayant eu l’accord de la famille, voici le titre avec uniquement Tommy Vext au chant.

Voici d’ailleurs la déclaration de Tommy:

« It was the greatest honour to know she liked our version and wanted to sing on it. We’re deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Dolores and by the fact that she’s leaving behind three children so we are donating the proceeds from the song to her kids. »

« It’s such a powerful song and the themes are still so relevant, we wanted to release it in her memory. The original lyrics include the line ‘It’s the same old theme Since nineteen-sixteen. In your head, in your head, they’re still fighting’. It’s a reference to the IRA bombings during the Irish Rebellion. We changed that lyric to say ‘2018’ and she was really excited about that because the nations may have changed but we’re still fighting the same battles today. Humanity is still fighting to assert itself despite all the conflicts. »



