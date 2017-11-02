(hed)p.e. en tournée en France

(hed)p.e. vient d’annoncer une nouvelle tournée Européenne début janvier 2018 et qui passera par la France. En voici les dates.

01/12 Milton Keynes, UK – The Craufurd Arms

01/13 Derby, UK – The Hairy Dog

01/14 Doncaster, UK – Woolpack

01/15 Huddersfield, UK – The Parish

01/16 Swansea, UK – Sin City

01/17 Bristol, UK – Bierkeller

01/18 Stafford, UK – Redrum

01/19 Basingstoke, UK – Sanctuary

01/20 Bridgwater, UK – Cobblestones

01/21 Plymouth, UK – The Hub

01/22 Scunthorphe, UK – The Lincoln Imp

01/23 Cheltenham, UK – The Frog & Fiddle

01/24 Norwich, UK – Waterfront

01/25 Nantes, FRA – Le Ferrailleur

01/26 Ris Orangis, FRA – Le Plan

01/27 Metz, FRA – Les Trinitaries

01/28 Weinheim, GER – Cafe Central

01/29 Cologne, GER – Jungle Club

01/31 Bologna, ITA – Freakout Club

02/01 Fermo, ITA – Heartz Club

02/02 Milan, ITA – Circolo Svolta

02/04 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room

02/05 Budapest, HUN – Durer Kert

02/06 Prague, CZE – Cross Club

02/07 Berlin, GER – SO36

02/08 Munich, GER – Strom

02/09 Chur, SWI – Palazzao

02/10 Reichenbach, GER – Die Halle

02/12 Bochum, GER – Matrix

02/13 Hamburg, GER – Monkey Club

02/14 Hannover, GER – Faust

02/16 Wurzburg, GER – B-Hof

02/17 Gravesend, UK – Leo’s Red Lion

02/18 Sheffield, UK – Corporation

02/19 Manchester, UK – Rebellion

02/20 Glasgow, UK – Cathouse

02/21 Belfast, IRE – Voodoo Club

02/22 Dublin, IRE – Fibber Magee’s

02/23 Liverpool, UK – Krazyhouse

02/24 London, UK – Underworld

02/25 Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux

02/27 Moscow, RUS – Gorod

02/28 St. Petersburg, RUS – Mod