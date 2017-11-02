(hed)p.e. en tournée en France
(hed)p.e. vient d’annoncer une nouvelle tournée Européenne début janvier 2018 et qui passera par la France. En voici les dates.
01/12 Milton Keynes, UK – The Craufurd Arms
01/13 Derby, UK – The Hairy Dog
01/14 Doncaster, UK – Woolpack
01/15 Huddersfield, UK – The Parish
01/16 Swansea, UK – Sin City
01/17 Bristol, UK – Bierkeller
01/18 Stafford, UK – Redrum
01/19 Basingstoke, UK – Sanctuary
01/20 Bridgwater, UK – Cobblestones
01/21 Plymouth, UK – The Hub
01/22 Scunthorphe, UK – The Lincoln Imp
01/23 Cheltenham, UK – The Frog & Fiddle
01/24 Norwich, UK – Waterfront
01/25 Nantes, FRA – Le Ferrailleur
01/26 Ris Orangis, FRA – Le Plan
01/27 Metz, FRA – Les Trinitaries
01/28 Weinheim, GER – Cafe Central
01/29 Cologne, GER – Jungle Club
01/31 Bologna, ITA – Freakout Club
02/01 Fermo, ITA – Heartz Club
02/02 Milan, ITA – Circolo Svolta
02/04 Vienna, AUT – Viper Room
02/05 Budapest, HUN – Durer Kert
02/06 Prague, CZE – Cross Club
02/07 Berlin, GER – SO36
02/08 Munich, GER – Strom
02/09 Chur, SWI – Palazzao
02/10 Reichenbach, GER – Die Halle
02/12 Bochum, GER – Matrix
02/13 Hamburg, GER – Monkey Club
02/14 Hannover, GER – Faust
02/16 Wurzburg, GER – B-Hof
02/17 Gravesend, UK – Leo’s Red Lion
02/18 Sheffield, UK – Corporation
02/19 Manchester, UK – Rebellion
02/20 Glasgow, UK – Cathouse
02/21 Belfast, IRE – Voodoo Club
02/22 Dublin, IRE – Fibber Magee’s
02/23 Liverpool, UK – Krazyhouse
02/24 London, UK – Underworld
02/25 Birmingham, UK – Mama Roux
02/27 Moscow, RUS – Gorod
02/28 St. Petersburg, RUS – Mod