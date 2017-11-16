GUNS N’ ROSES à Bordeaux en Juin
GUNS N’ ROSES vient d’annoncer ses dates de concert pour l’Eté prochain. En plus de passer par le Download Festival, le groupe sera en concert à Bordeaux le 26 Juin au Matmut Stadium.
06/03 Berlin, GER – Olympiastadion
06/06 Odense, DEN – Dyrskueplausen
06/09 Donnington, UK – Download Festival
06/12 Gelsenkirchen, GER – Veltins-Arena
06/18 Paris, FRA – Download Festival
06/25 Mannheim, GER – Maimarktgelane
06/26 Bordeaux, FRA – Matmut Stadium
06/29 Madrid, SPA – Download Festival
07/05 Nijmegen, NET – Goffertpark
07/07 Leipzig, GER – Festwiese
07/09 Chorzoq, POL – Stadion Slaski
07/13 Moscow, RUS – Spartak Otkritie
07/16 Tallinn, EST – Song Festival Grounds
07/19 Oslo, NOR – Valle Hovin
07/21 Gothenburg, SWE – Ullevi Stadium