Robb Flynn (MACHINE HEAD) ne veut plus jouer « Davidian »

Lors d’une session de live streaming pour parler du nouvel album de MACHINE HEAD intitulé « Catharsis », Robb Flynn est revenu sur les évènements de Las Vegas. Le choc fut si important pour lui, qu’il a tout de suite pensé qu’il ne pouvait plus jouer en concert le titre « Davidian » (Dont les paroles parlent justement de tirer avec un fusil).

Robb Flynn: « I am in favor of gun control. That motherfucker—everybody heard about the horrible Las Vegas, the horrible horrible… That dude had 23 assault rifles in his fucking hotel room—that is fucking insane to me. That is fucking insane to me, you know? It’s a fucking horrible, it’s a horrible thing that happened in Las Vegas. It’s fucking appalling. When I first heard the news yesterday morning, I couldn’t even put it together… »

« This morning, I thought I don’t ever want to fucking play ‘Davidian‘ again, that’s what I thought this morning. I straight up was like—I even texted it to the dudes, like ‘I don’t want to ever play ‘Davidian‘ again’, like fuck man. It’s fucking crazy. We probably will, we didn’t discuss it and that’s just how I feel right at the moment, but I fucking… It’s some scary shit, it’s fucking crazy out there right now. What the fuck is going on with people right now? It’s fucking crazy. »

« Davidian » Lyrics

Blind man ask me forgiveness

I won’t deny myself

Disrespect you have given

Your suffering’s my wealth

I feed off pain, force fed to love it

And now I swallow whole

I’ll never live in the past

Let freedom ring with a shotgun blast

Burn my fist to the concrete

My fear is my strength

Power, rage unbound strength

Been pounded by the streets

Cyanide blood burns down the skyline

Hatred is purity

The bullet connects at last

Let freedom ring with a shotgun blast

Scarred

Pour the salt in the wound

Unscarred





