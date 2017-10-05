Robb Flynn (MACHINE HEAD) ne veut plus jouer « Davidian »
Lors d’une session de live streaming pour parler du nouvel album de MACHINE HEAD intitulé « Catharsis », Robb Flynn est revenu sur les évènements de Las Vegas. Le choc fut si important pour lui, qu’il a tout de suite pensé qu’il ne pouvait plus jouer en concert le titre « Davidian » (Dont les paroles parlent justement de tirer avec un fusil).
Robb Flynn: « I am in favor of gun control. That motherfucker—everybody heard about the horrible Las Vegas, the horrible horrible… That dude had 23 assault rifles in his fucking hotel room—that is fucking insane to me. That is fucking insane to me, you know? It’s a fucking horrible, it’s a horrible thing that happened in Las Vegas. It’s fucking appalling. When I first heard the news yesterday morning, I couldn’t even put it together… »
« This morning, I thought I don’t ever want to fucking play ‘Davidian‘ again, that’s what I thought this morning. I straight up was like—I even texted it to the dudes, like ‘I don’t want to ever play ‘Davidian‘ again’, like fuck man. It’s fucking crazy. We probably will, we didn’t discuss it and that’s just how I feel right at the moment, but I fucking… It’s some scary shit, it’s fucking crazy out there right now. What the fuck is going on with people right now? It’s fucking crazy. »
« Davidian » Lyrics
Blind man ask me forgiveness
I won’t deny myself
Disrespect you have given
Your suffering’s my wealth
I feed off pain, force fed to love it
And now I swallow whole
I’ll never live in the past
Let freedom ring with a shotgun blast
Burn my fist to the concrete
My fear is my strength
Power, rage unbound strength
Been pounded by the streets
Cyanide blood burns down the skyline
Hatred is purity
The bullet connects at last
Let freedom ring with a shotgun blast
Scarred
Pour the salt in the wound
Unscarred